Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $155.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

