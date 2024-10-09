Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GPK opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

