Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 303 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,627 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.43.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $190.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.92 and its 200 day moving average is $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $199.77.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

