GAMMA Investing LLC Has $805,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth $3,876,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

