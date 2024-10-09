GAMMA Investing LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

