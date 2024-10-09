GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $105.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

