GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,806,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,375.62 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $811.42 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,329.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,293.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

