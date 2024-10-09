GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,175,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

