Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insmed were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 646,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 150,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,551,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insmed from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

