Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Qiagen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at $647,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,425,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

