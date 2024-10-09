Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Decker Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of DMFG opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Decker Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58.

Decker Manufacturing Company Profile

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

