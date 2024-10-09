Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.
Decker Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of DMFG opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Decker Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58.
Decker Manufacturing Company Profile
