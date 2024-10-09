Objectivity Squared LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,405 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. 3,768,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,824,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

