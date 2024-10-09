Objectivity Squared LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.26. 1,569,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

