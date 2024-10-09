Jorge Estepa Sells 35,000 Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY) Stock

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jorge Estepa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

FSY remained flat at C$0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,313. Forsys Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$132.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Forsys Metals alerts:

Forsys Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. Its flagship project is the Norasa uranium project, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects located in the Republic of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Forsys Technologies Inc and changed its name to Forsys Metals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.