Jorge Estepa Sells 35,000 Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY) Stock

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jorge Estepa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00.
Forsys Metals Price Performance
FSY remained flat at C$0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,313. Forsys Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$132.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.78.
Forsys Metals Company Profile
