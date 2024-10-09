Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Call Options (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 3,654 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 899,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $12,489,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at $830,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

IGV stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.58. 2,657,220 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.