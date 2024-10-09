Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 9,900 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.82. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.