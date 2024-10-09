Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

