Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.94 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.7% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 101,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.39 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

