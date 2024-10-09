Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OMC stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $104.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

