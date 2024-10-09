Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,594,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,313,000 after buying an additional 1,326,574 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,533,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,932,000 after acquiring an additional 263,690 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,824,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,214,000 after purchasing an additional 486,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

