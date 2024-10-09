Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.