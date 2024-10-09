Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 249 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 17.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 3,717.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $34,508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Workday by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,613 shares of company stock valued at $76,348,820. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

