Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 2.5% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,526 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $174.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average is $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

