Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.37 and its 200 day moving average is $189.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

