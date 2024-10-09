Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,613,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWD opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $190.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.