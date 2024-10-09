Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

CRWD stock opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.85, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

