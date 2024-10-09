West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$135.56 and last traded at C$135.46, with a volume of 27028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$132.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$122.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 2.03.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.76 by C($0.12). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.1184776 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.88%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

