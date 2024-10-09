Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 381019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 2,953,667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 1,092,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 1,876,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,677,179 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

