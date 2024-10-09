Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $312.30 and last traded at $314.16, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $831,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

