Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$28.58 and last traded at C$28.58, with a volume of 10233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDT. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.13.

Bird Construction Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

