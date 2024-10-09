United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.89 and last traded at $97.47, with a volume of 3480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $555.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.43%.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,684. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

See Also

