Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.98, with a volume of 23352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$737.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.30.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.07%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.19%.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.