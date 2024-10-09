Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 257278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. CIBC increased their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Water

Primo Water Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 375.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.