Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $293.08 and last traded at $292.85, with a volume of 19368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

