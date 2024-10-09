Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.18 and last traded at $113.06, with a volume of 15254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 744,471 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,951,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after purchasing an additional 128,519 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,939,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

