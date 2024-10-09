Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 19322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $6,793,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,741,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.