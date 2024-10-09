GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.97, but opened at $52.66. GitLab shares last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 963,502 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

GitLab Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,765 shares of company stock worth $5,420,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in GitLab by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

