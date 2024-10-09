Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $125.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

