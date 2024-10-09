First National Corp MA ADV Has $363,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,502 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

