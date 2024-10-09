First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 2,340 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFAX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. 2,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $291.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

