First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 6,176 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000.

Shares of IHF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

