First National Corp MA ADV Buys 779 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 187,544 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

