First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 969 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,872,000. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,071,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,086. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

