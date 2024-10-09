First National Corp MA ADV Sells 296 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in RTX by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.83. The company had a trading volume of 275,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

