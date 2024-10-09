Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,974 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after buying an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,917,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 350.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 903,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 702,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock remained flat at $38.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

