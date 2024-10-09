Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.68. 342,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $68.54 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

