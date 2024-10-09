First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.36. The stock had a trading volume of 85,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,124. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.