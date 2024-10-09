sudeng Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $151.10 Million (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. sudeng has a total market cap of $151.10 million and approximately $36.07 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sudeng has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One sudeng token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.0165843 USD and is up 8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $41,216,460.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

