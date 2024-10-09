General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.64. 2,885,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,201,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura cut shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,408,000 after buying an additional 492,693 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $2,886,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

