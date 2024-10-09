Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nkarta

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,552. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Nkarta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,018,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NKTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 196,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,027. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $198.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.