Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Nkarta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,018,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NKTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 196,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,027. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $198.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.
